https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230731Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDrawing for Plate 2: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230731View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 980 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2857 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3306 x 4050 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3306 x 4050 px | 300 dpi | 22.05 MBFree DownloadDrawing for Plate 2: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939). More