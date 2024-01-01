rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230732
Plate 7: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935&ndash;1942) from the American…
Plate 7: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935–1942) from the American 20th Century.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230732

View CC0 License

