https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230739Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFamily Portrait (1804) by Ralph Eleaser Whiteside Earl. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230739View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 868 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3109 x 2248 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3109 x 2248 px | 300 dpi | 13.48 MBFree DownloadFamily Portrait (1804) by Ralph Eleaser Whiteside Earl. More