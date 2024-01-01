https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230745Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElizabeth Fulford Welshman (1749) by John Greenwood. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230745View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 925 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2321 x 3012 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2321 x 3012 px | 300 dpi | 14.89 MBFree DownloadElizabeth Fulford Welshman (1749) by John Greenwood. More