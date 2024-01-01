rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230746
Mary Bethel Boude (Mrs. Samuel Boude), (1755–1756) by Benjamin West.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230746

View CC0 License

