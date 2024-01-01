https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230746Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMary Bethel Boude (Mrs. Samuel Boude), (1755–1756) by Benjamin West. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230746View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 993 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2405 x 2906 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2405 x 2906 px | 300 dpi | 18.3 MBFree DownloadMary Bethel Boude (Mrs. Samuel Boude), (1755–1756) by Benjamin West. More