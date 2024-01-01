rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230756
J. Audubon Estate (ca. 1936) by George Stonehill and Gilbert Sackerman.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230756

View CC0 License

