https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230762
Isaace P. Martin Garden (ca. 1936) by William Merklin, Gilbert Sackerman and Tabea Hosier.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230762

View CC0 License

