https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230765Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPacket Ship Passing Castle Williams, New York Harbor (mid 19th century) by Thomas Chambers. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230765View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 878 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2195 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2195 px | 300 dpi | 13.58 MBFree DownloadPacket Ship Passing Castle Williams, New York Harbor (mid 19th century) by Thomas Chambers. More