https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230768Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJohn Harrisson (ca. 1823) by Frederick W. Mayhew. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230768View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1006 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2421 x 2887 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2421 x 2887 px | 300 dpi | 13.76 MBFree DownloadJohn Harrisson (ca. 1823) by Frederick W. Mayhew. More