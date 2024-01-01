https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230770Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMartha (ca. 1835) by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230770View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1070 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1070 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1070 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2656 x 2632 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1070 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1070 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1070 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2656 x 2632 px | 300 dpi | 17.07 MBFree DownloadMartha (ca. 1835) by American 19th Century. More