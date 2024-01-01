rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230773
Mrs. John Harrisson and Daughter (ca. 1823) by Frederick W. Mayhew.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230773

View CC0 License

