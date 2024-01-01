rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230779
Mrs. Thomas Scott Jackson (ca. 1770&ndash;1773) by George Romney.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mrs. Thomas Scott Jackson (ca. 1770–1773) by George Romney.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230779

View CC0 License

Mrs. Thomas Scott Jackson (ca. 1770–1773) by George Romney.

More