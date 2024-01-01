rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230783
Captain Samuel Sharpe Pocklington with His Wife, Pleasance, and possibly His Sister, Frances (1769) by George Stubbs.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230783

View CC0 License

