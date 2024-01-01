rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230784
Mrs. Paul Cobb Methuen (ca. 1776–1777) by Thomas Gainsborough.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230784

View CC0 License

