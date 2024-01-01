rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230785
Jeanne B&eacute;cu, Comtesse du Barry (ca. 1770&ndash;1774) by Fran&ccedil;ois&ndash;Hubert Drouais.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Jeanne Bécu, Comtesse du Barry (ca. 1770–1774) by François–Hubert Drouais.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230785

View CC0 License

Jeanne Bécu, Comtesse du Barry (ca. 1770–1774) by François–Hubert Drouais.

More