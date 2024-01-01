https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230792Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoston Town Coverlet (1935–1942) by Magnus S. Fossum. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230792View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 965 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2815 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3217 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3217 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 31.39 MBFree DownloadBoston Town Coverlet (1935–1942) by Magnus S. Fossum. More