https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230800
Hollywood Hotel Lobby, 1902, c. 1946 by Perkins Harnly.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230800

View CC0 License

