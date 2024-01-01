https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230822Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMother and Child (ca. 1810) by American 19th Century & British 19th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230822View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 812 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2175 x 3214 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2175 x 3214 px | 300 dpi | 11.7 MBFree DownloadMother and Child (ca. 1810) by American 19th Century & British 19th Century. More