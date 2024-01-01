rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230834
Joseph of Egypt (ca. 1490&ndash;1495) by Master of the Griselda Legend.
Joseph of Egypt (ca. 1490–1495) by Master of the Griselda Legend.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230834

View CC0 License

