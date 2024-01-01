https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230839Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCanal, Venice (1912) by Oscar F. Bluemner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230839View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 815 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2378 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2718 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2718 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 24.09 MBFree DownloadCanal, Venice (1912) by Oscar F. Bluemner. More