https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230840
An Infant Asleep in His Crib (1848) by Adolph Menzel.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230840

View CC0 License

An Infant Asleep in His Crib (1848) by Adolph Menzel.

