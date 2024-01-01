https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230844Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAnne with a Japanese Parasol (1917) by George Bellow. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8230844View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 725 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2113 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2473 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2473 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 18.7 MBFree DownloadAnne with a Japanese Parasol (1917) by George Bellow. More