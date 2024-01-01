rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230845
H&ouml;lzfaller (1913) by Wilhelm Morgner.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hölzfaller (1913) by Wilhelm Morgner.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230845

View CC0 License

Hölzfaller (1913) by Wilhelm Morgner.

More