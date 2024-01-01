rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230850
Baby at Play (1876) by Thomas Eakins.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Baby at Play (1876) by Thomas Eakins.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230850

View CC0 License

Baby at Play (1876) by Thomas Eakins.

More