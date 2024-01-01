https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230853Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLeisure and Labor (1858) by Frank Blackwell Mayer. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230853View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 811 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2365 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2768 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2768 px | 300 dpi | 22.06 MBFree DownloadLeisure and Labor (1858) by Frank Blackwell Mayer. More