https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230857
Madame du Barry (1782) by &Eacute;lisabeth Louise Vig&eacute;e Le Brun.
Madame du Barry (1782) by Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230857

View CC0 License

