rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230858
Bar (1935&ndash;1942) by Perkins Harnly.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bar (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230858

View CC0 License

Bar (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.

More