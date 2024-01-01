https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230860Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMrs. Richard Brinsley Sheridan (1785–1787) by Thomas Gainsborough. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230860View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3617 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2889 x 4096 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3617 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2889 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 21.45 MBFree DownloadMrs. Richard Brinsley Sheridan (1785–1787) by Thomas Gainsborough. More