https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230865Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextP. Stuyvesant Estate or Petersfield" (ca. 1936) by Tabea Hosier. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230865View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 921 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2686 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3143 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3143 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 22.03 MBFree DownloadP. Stuyvesant Estate or Petersfield" (ca. 1936) by Tabea Hosier. More