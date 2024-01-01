rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230875
Esther and Mordecai (1616) by Hendrick van Steenwijk the Younger.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Esther and Mordecai (1616) by Hendrick van Steenwijk the Younger.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230875

View CC0 License

Esther and Mordecai (1616) by Hendrick van Steenwijk the Younger.

More