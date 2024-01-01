rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230885
Exterior Sand Blasting Chamber (1935&ndash;1942) by Perkins Harnly.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Exterior Sand Blasting Chamber (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230885

View CC0 License

Exterior Sand Blasting Chamber (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.

More