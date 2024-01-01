https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230888Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElijah Taken Up in a Chariot of Fire (ca. 1740–1755) by Giuseppe Angeli. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230888View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 785 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3269 x 2138 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3269 x 2138 px | 300 dpi | 13.48 MBFree DownloadElijah Taken Up in a Chariot of Fire (ca. 1740–1755) by Giuseppe Angeli. More