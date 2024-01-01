https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230891Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDavid with the Head of Goliath (ca. 1450–1455) by Andrea del Castagno. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230891View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 788 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2299 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2691 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2691 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 18.22 MBFree DownloadDavid with the Head of Goliath (ca. 1450–1455) by Andrea del Castagno. More