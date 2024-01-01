rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230902
F&ecirc;te Champ&ecirc;tre (ca. 1730) by Jean&ndash;Baptiste Joseph Pater.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fête Champêtre (ca. 1730) by Jean–Baptiste Joseph Pater.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230902

View CC0 License

Fête Champêtre (ca. 1730) by Jean–Baptiste Joseph Pater.

More