https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230907Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoy with a Basket of Fruit (ca. 1790) by American 18th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230907View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 910 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2275 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2275 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 13.4 MBFree DownloadBoy with a Basket of Fruit (ca. 1790) by American 18th Century. More