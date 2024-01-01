rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230907
Boy with a Basket of Fruit (ca. 1790) by American 18th Century.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230907

View CC0 License

