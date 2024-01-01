rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230909
Gypsy Woman with Mandolin (ca. 1870) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230909

View CC0 License

