rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230911
Corot's Studio: Woman Seated Before an Easel, a Mandolin in her Hand (ca. 1868) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Corot's Studio: Woman Seated Before an Easel, a Mandolin in her Hand (ca. 1868) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230911

View CC0 License

Corot's Studio: Woman Seated Before an Easel, a Mandolin in her Hand (ca. 1868) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot.

More