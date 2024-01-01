rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230921
An Artist and His Family (ca. 1830) by German 19th Century.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

An Artist and His Family (ca. 1830) by German 19th Century.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230921

View CC0 License

An Artist and His Family (ca. 1830) by German 19th Century.

More