https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230952Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPenn's Treaty with the Indians (c. 1840/1844) by Edward Hicks. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230952View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 954 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2966 x 2357 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2966 x 2357 px | 300 dpi | 18.28 MBFree DownloadPenn's Treaty with the Indians (c. 1840/1844) by Edward Hicks. More