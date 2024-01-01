rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230969
A Nurse and a Child in an Elegant Foyer (1663) by Jacob Ochtervelt.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230969

View CC0 License

