https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230970Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJoseph Accused by Potiphar's Wife (1655) by Dutch 17th Century & Rembrandt van Rijn. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230970View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1103 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3216 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3764 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3764 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 21.22 MBFree DownloadJoseph Accused by Potiphar's Wife (1655) by Dutch 17th Century & Rembrandt van Rijn. More