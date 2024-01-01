https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230999Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColonel Guy Johnson and Karonghyontye (Captain David Hill), (1776) by Benjamin West. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230999View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 811 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2365 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2768 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2768 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 20.39 MBFree DownloadColonel Guy Johnson and Karonghyontye (Captain David Hill), (1776) by Benjamin West. More