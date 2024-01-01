rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231026
Baby in Wicker Basket (ca. 1840) by Joseph Whiting Stock.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8231026

View CC0 License

