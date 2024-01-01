https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231035Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMarie Buloz Pailleron (Madame Édouard Pailleron) (1879) by John Singer Sargent. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231035View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 580 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1692 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1980 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1980 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 15.88 MBFree DownloadMarie Buloz Pailleron (Madame Édouard Pailleron) (1879) by John Singer Sargent. More