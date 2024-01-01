https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231038Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMargaret Stuyvesant Rutherfurd White (Mrs. Henry White) (1883) by John Singer Sargent. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231038View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 765 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2231 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2611 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2611 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 14.16 MBFree DownloadMargaret Stuyvesant Rutherfurd White (Mrs. Henry White) (1883) by John Singer Sargent. More