https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231039Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJag (c. 1936) by Charles Caseau. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231039View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 967 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2821 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3301 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3301 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 19.85 MBFree DownloadJag (c. 1936) by Charles Caseau. More