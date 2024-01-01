rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231050
Female Nude Bending to the Left (1918) by Egon Schiele.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Female Nude Bending to the Left (1918) by Egon Schiele.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231050

View CC0 License

Female Nude Bending to the Left (1918) by Egon Schiele.

More