https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231099Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDoll's Straw Bonnet (1935/1942) by Carmel Wilson. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231099View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1129 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3293 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3422 x 3637 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3422 x 3637 px | 300 dpi | 12.74 MBFree DownloadDoll's Straw Bonnet (1935/1942) by Carmel Wilson. More