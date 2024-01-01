rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231110
Jenny Lind Bottle (ca.1935) by Paul Ward.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Jenny Lind Bottle (ca.1935) by Paul Ward.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231110

View CC0 License

Jenny Lind Bottle (ca.1935) by Paul Ward.

More