https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231149Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNude with Jewelry (1906) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231149View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 544 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1586 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1812 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1812 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 16.65 MBFree DownloadNude with Jewelry (1906) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More